President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 669 prisoners - serving various sentences - on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Khalifa has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The gesture is part of President Khalifa's keenness to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families hardships.