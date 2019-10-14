UrduPoint.com
President Putin’s Visit To UAE Represents Progress In UAE-Russian Relations: Ambassador Of Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Sergei Kuznetsov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, said, on Wednesday, that the visit of Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to the UAE represents a marked progress in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The visit reflects the strong overall strategic partnership between the two countries and will enhance their cooperation in vital sectors," Kuznetsov told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, adding that the visit will strengthen the relations between the two countries, especially in light of their strategic partnership.

"We are proud of our cooperation in the space sector, and we are pleased that Hazza Mansoori's mission to the International Space Station was part of a Russian mission," he added.

Kuznetsov stressed that the cultural cooperation between the two countries is witnessing remarkable development while praising the organisation of UAE-Russia Week, which will be held at the Emirates Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of President Putin’s visit that will begin tomorrow.

The Week will welcome guests with Emirati coffee and dates and Russian bread and salt and include performances by Al Ayala, as well as a musical performance by Emirati artist Fatima Al Hashimi and traditional performances and handicrafts.

