President Receives Letter From Pakistani PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

President receives letter from Pakistani PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a written letter from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, which addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a written letter from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, which addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

The note included ways of enhancing relations between the two friendly countries and prospects for their development in various fields. It also touched on a number of issues of common concern, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

