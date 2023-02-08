President receives UAE ambassadors participating in annual forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with a number of UAE ambassadors participating in the 17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad.

The annual forum, which is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), is being held this year under the theme “The UAE, a Bright Present and a Promising Future.”

The meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the ambassadors was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, which took place in Qasr Al Bahr, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Emirati diplomats and highlighted the critical role they play in showcasing the UAE and its values abroad.

He praised their efforts to serve their country and its people by strengthening relations with other nations and building strategic partnerships.

The forum runs until 9th February at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, and includes more than 25 sessions attended by a number of ministers, senior officials, ambassadors and heads of departments at the ministry, as well as representatives of other government authorities.

The event’s agenda covers political, economic, academic, scientific and technological issues in addition to climate action.