President Receives Written Letter From New Zealand Governor-General

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

President receives written letter from New Zealand Governor-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written letter from Patsy Reddy, Governor-General of New Zealand, on bilateral relations.

The letter reviewed ways to strengthen relations between the UAE and New Zealand, and emphasised developing cooperation with the UAE and other countries to support global security and counter extremism and terrorism.

The Governor-General's letter conveyed gratitude to the UAE for its support to New Zealand at all times.

