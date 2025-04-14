Open Menu

President Sends Letter To Japan’s PM Delivered By UAE Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 03:02 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The letter was delivered by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Japan, during a meeting on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. The meeting was also attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Shihab Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to the Japanese Prime Minister and expressed the UAE’s wishes for Japan’s continued progress and prosperity, along with his hopes for the success of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai.

Prime Minister Ishiba, in turn, conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and expressed his hopes for the UAE’s continued development and growth.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2022.

Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing ties to new strategic levels. He highlighted the potential for deepening collaboration across vital sectors, including economy, trade, energy, industry and advanced technology, and space—areas that support sustainable development goals in both nations.

He also noted the enduring friendship between the UAE and Japan, which dates back to before the founding of the UAE, referencing Abu Dhabi’s participation in Expo 1970 in Osaka.

