UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Trump's Younger Brother Died On Saturday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 11:45 AM

President Trump's younger brother died on Saturday

BEDMINSTER, N.J., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital, Reuters reported.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you.

Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

Robert Trump, who at 71 was younger than the 74-year-old president, was a business executive and real estate developer.

The president was expected to attend the funeral, an aide said. He has a busy travel schedule in coming days with plans to visit four battleground states as part of his re-election campaign.

The cause of death was not revealed. Trump told reporters on Friday that his brother was "having a hard time" with an undisclosed illness.

Related Topics

Business Visit Trump Died New York Share Best Love

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAE’s healing to ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

11 hours ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.