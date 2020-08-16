BEDMINSTER, N.J., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital, Reuters reported.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you.

Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

Robert Trump, who at 71 was younger than the 74-year-old president, was a business executive and real estate developer.

The president was expected to attend the funeral, an aide said. He has a busy travel schedule in coming days with plans to visit four battleground states as part of his re-election campaign.

The cause of death was not revealed. Trump told reporters on Friday that his brother was "having a hard time" with an undisclosed illness.