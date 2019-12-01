UrduPoint.com
President, VP, AD Crown Prince Receive Congratulations From World Leaders On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:15 PM

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulations from world leaders on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received cables of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs of sisterly and friendly countries on the UAE's 48th National Day His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar greetings on the spectacular occasion.

