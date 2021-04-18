President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with Turkmen President on death of his father

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the death of his father.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, dispatched similar cables to President of Turkmenistan.