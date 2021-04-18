UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President, VP And Mohamed Bin Zayed Condole With Turkmen President On Death Of His Father

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with Turkmen President on death of his father

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the death of his father.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, dispatched similar cables to President of Turkmenistan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Turkmenistan

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

2 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

5 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

6 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.