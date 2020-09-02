UrduPoint.com
President's Cup, First Division League Draw Ceremony Tribute To Healthcare Sector: Hazza Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:45 AM

President's Cup, First Division League draw ceremony tribute to healthcare sector: Hazza bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Hosting the draw ceremony of the UAE President's Cup and the First Division League at the theatre of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, signifies the UAE Football Association's appreciation of the frontline healthcare heroes who're working hard to combat the COVID-19, pandemic, said H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

"All the best to the teams and sincere wishes for a successful and exciting season for the UAE football," Sheikh Hazza, who is the Honorary Chairman of the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, tweeted today.

The UAEFA hosted today the drawing ceremony for the President's Cup and the First Division League 2020-21 at the DoH-Abu Dhabi's theatre under Sheikh Hazza's patronage.

In a recorded speech, UAEFA Chairman Sheikh Rashid bin Huamid Al Nuaimi, welcomed the attendees and expressed thanks to the UAE leadership for their unlimited support for the Emirati youth and sporting activities.

"We chose the DoH-Abu Dhabi theatre as a venue for the ceremony to express appreciation of the health authorities for their great efforts. We will remain sincerely appreciative of the healthcare workers, who're working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all community members," he added.

The First Division League will be contested by 11 clubs, divided into two groups and will officially kick off on 25 September, while the President's Cup preliminary matches will be played on 19, 20 and 21 November, and the final on 9 May 2021.

