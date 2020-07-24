ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has emphasised that the order of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to release 515 prisoners in punitive and correctional institutions who have been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences and his pledge to settle their financial obligations is a generous gesture on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The pardon of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa aims to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy and happiness to their families.

The pardon also comes as part of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa's keenness to enhance family cohesion and mirrors his attention to all members of the society.

Al Shamsi added that the gesture also gives the released prisoners a chance to change for the better by starting a new life and engaging in positive participation in a manner that benefits their families and communities.

The UAE Attorney-General extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes; the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Muslim nations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.