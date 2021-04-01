Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya' camel race final meeting in Qatar

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) "Mardheya,", running under the banner of Presidential Camels, won the 'Emir of Qatar Sword' title on the closing day of the "Al Shahaniya" camel race meeting, held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, and scores of camel racing fans from various GCC countries.

The "Presidential Camels" won four titles on the closing day, dominating the final day competitions and achieving a historic accomplishment to be added to the team's records.

"Al Shahm," won the first title of the day, while in the second race, "Samha," galloped to win the 'Golden Arrow' prize, while in the third race "Maz’aal,", also from the "Presidential Camels," won the 'Golden Dagger' prize."

In the fourth and final race, the Presidential Camels team achieved a super hat trick thanks to "Mardheya" who easily won the prestigious 'Emir of Qatar Sword'.