President’s Decision To Release Prisoners Reflects Keenness To Give Everyone Second Chance: UAE Attorney-General

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

President’s decision to release prisoners reflects keenness to give everyone second chance: UAE Attorney-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has said that the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to release several prisoners, including those convicted of terrorism and extremism charges, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, reflects his keenness to give everyone a second chance to reintegrate into the community, after completing rehabilitation programmes.

"This generous act will give prisoners the inspiration and hope to acquire such pardons, and will motivate them to reject destructive ideas and ideologies and become good citizens, to be re-integrated into the Emirati community," Al Shamsi while urging the released prisoners to become good and committed members of the society and help achieve community development.

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Al Shamsi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes.

