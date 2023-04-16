Presidents Of UAE, Brazil Discuss Bilateral Relations; Regional & International Developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held talks in Abu Dhabi today aimed at further strengthening the robust ties between the UAE and Brazil.

The meeting at Qasr Al Watan began with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcoming the President and his delegation to the UAE.

His Highness expressed his hope that the visit – President Lula’s first to an Arab country since beginning his third term in office – would serve to boost bilateral relations within the framework of the UAE-Brazil strategic partnership, for the benefit of both nations and their people.

His Highness and President Lula reviewed existing areas of cooperation, including in the areas of economic growth, trade, technology, environmental protection, climate change, renewable energy, food security and other aspects that serve both countries’ sustainable development ambitions.

Their talks explored further areas for collaboration, with a focus on sustainability, innovation and economic opportunity.

Their discussions covered the COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year, and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the area of climate change.

They also noted the need to intensify international collective action and solidarity to confront the threat of climate change.

The UAE President referenced Brazil’s hosting of the ‘Earth Summit’ in 1992, which is considered a key milestone in the history of international collaboration to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

His Highness said in this context, that the UAE was looking forward to Brazil’s active participation at COP28.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and reiterated their shared interest in supporting peace and stability in the world, especially in light of both countries’ current membership of the UN Security Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil as it seeks to strengthen ties with South American countries, especially in the area of sustainable development.

He noted that next year the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, which began in 1974, and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in order to unlock further opportunities that will benefit both countries.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation since arriving in the country.

The Brazilian President also expressed his happiness to be visiting the UAE for a second time, recalling his first visit 20 years ago and the welcoming reception he received from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the partnership between the two countries is strong and diversified across many areas, including important fields such as technology, science, innovation and infrastructure.

President Lula reaffirmed his country’s eagerness to develop bilateral relations further to advance their sustainable development goals, with a focus on technology, renewable energy and food security.

The Brazilian President congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Ramadan and wished the UAE success in hosting COP28 later this year.

He also signed the VIP visitors’ book, with a message wishing for further development and prosperity for the two countries.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva witnessed the exchange of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in addition to a joint statement on the topic of climate change:

-H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Africa and the middle East in Brazil, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the Rio Branco Institute for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.

- Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Andre Aranha Correa de Lago, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate, Environment and Energy Affairs, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the UAE and Brazil regarding cooperation in the field of climate change, in addition to the exchange of a joint statement between the UAE and Brazil on Enhanced Multilateral Ambition and Action on Climate Change.

-Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala, exchanged with Jeronimo Rodriguez, Governor of the State of Bahia, a Memorandum of Understanding between the state of Bahia and Refinaria De Mataripe SA Macauba Project.

His Highness the UAE President held an Iftar banquet in honour of the President of Brazil and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and Iftar reception were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H.

The delegation accompanying the Brazilian President that included a number of ministers and senior officials, also attended the meetings and Iftar.