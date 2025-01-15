Open Menu

Presidents Of UAE, Kenya Take Part In Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Signing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, participated in today’s signing at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi of the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a far-reaching and mutually beneficial agreement designed to deepen trade and investment ties, strengthen supply chains, and enhance market access across the middle East and Africa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the agreement as a testament to the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic ties across Africa and creating new opportunities for businesses and investors.

His Highness noted that the UAE-Kenya CEPA will boost trade and investment while also fostering innovation and sustainable growth in key sectors such as agriculture, retail, healthcare, financial services, technology and tourism.

Moreover, His Highness stated that the UAE looks forward to deepening its relations with Kenya and further expanding its developmental partnerships in Africa.

His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his commitment to strengthening ties between the UAE and Kenya.

He described the CEPA as a major step forward in their economic relations and reaffirmed Kenya's keenness to achieve its goals for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The UAE-Kenya CEPA was signed by His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Dr Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya.

The new agreement builds on growing cooperation between the UAE and Kenya, which saw bilateral non-oil trade reach US$3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 29.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Kenya's economy, one of the most promising in Africa, experienced real GDP growth of 5.6 percent in 2023, with estimates it will average 5.2 percent between 2024 to 2026. Among others, its services sector, which accounts for 53.6 percent of Kenya’s GDP, and agriculture sector, comprising around a quarter of national GDP, offer vast potential for UAE businesses looking to expand into the region.

The CEPA will also accelerate investment flows in high-potential areas such as ICT, banking, tourism, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Foreign trade remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s economic agenda and a central pillar of the nation’s efforts to double the size of its economy to over US$800 billion by the end of the decade.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Same Kenya Middle East Market Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

2 minutes ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

3 minutes ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

3 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

3 minutes ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East