Presidents Of UAE, Uzbekistan Witness Signing Of Strategic Partnership Declaration, Multiple Agreements

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 08:32 PM

Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declaration, multiple agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, presided over the signing of a declaration formalising the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The declaration was signed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The two leaders also oversaw the announcement of a series of agreements, memoranda of understanding, and cooperation protocols during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

These agreements span various sectors, including industry, technology, diplomacy, culture, and investment protection and promotion, as well as mining, standards and specifications, agriculture, food security, defence and security industries, and justice.

