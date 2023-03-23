Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the shares of Presight AI Holding PLC (Public company limited by shares incorporated in the ADGM) will list on ADX under the trading Symbol (PRESIGHT) with effect from Monday 27th March2023 in the First market – Second Category.

In a circular today, ADX called on all heads of departments in ADX to execute this resolution all in their respective fields.

The data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42 announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) received total gross demand amounting to AED 94.9 billion (US$25.8 billion) and was 136 times oversubscribed in aggregate, excluding the commitment from the Company’s cornerstone investor, International Holding Company PJSC (ADX:IHC).