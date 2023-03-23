UrduPoint.com

Presight AI Holding To List Shares On ADX On 27th March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the shares of Presight AI Holding PLC (Public company limited by shares incorporated in the ADGM) will list on ADX under the trading Symbol (PRESIGHT) with effect from Monday 27th March2023 in the First market – Second Category.

In a circular today, ADX called on all heads of departments in ADX to execute this resolution all in their respective fields.

The data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42 announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) received total gross demand amounting to AED 94.9 billion (US$25.8 billion) and was 136 times oversubscribed in aggregate, excluding the commitment from the Company’s cornerstone investor, International Holding Company PJSC (ADX:IHC).

Related Topics

Resolution Company Abu Dhabi UAE Dirham Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange March Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

2 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

2 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

21 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

32 minutes ago
 ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.