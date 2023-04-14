Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) Under the agreement, Presight will work closely with MCTEN to support and deliver turnkey solutions using big data analytics and AI technology to transform government services, which will enhance the efficiency of government operations, create a better business environment, and promote socio-economic development in the country.

The MoU was signed by Moussa Bocar Thiam, Minister of ICT, Republic of Senegal, and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight AI, at Presight's office in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Moussa Thiam said: “This MoU is an important step towards achieving our vision of a digitally empowered Senegal.

It will enable us to leverage Presight’s big data analytics and AI technology to transform government services and unlock new opportunities and development.

Thomas Pramotedham said:“Presight is very pleased to be supporting Senegal’s MCTEN in advancing its digital initiatives. Our company's deep expertise in big data analytics powered by AI will be utilized to better serve MCTEN's strategic objectives and drive Senegal's digital transformation initiatives forward. We look forward to working closely with MCTEN to deliver tangible benefits for the people of Senegal.”