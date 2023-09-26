Open Menu

Presight Appoints QMM As Liquidity Provider To Enhance Trading On ADX

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Presight appoints QMM as liquidity provider to enhance trading on ADX

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – Presight AI Holding PLC (ADX: PRESIGHT), the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, has announced the appointment of Q Market Maker (QMM), as a Liquidity Provider for Presight shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Pursuant to the liquidity provision agreement entered into between both parties, QMM shall provide liquidity to PRESIGHT shares listed on the ADX from 26th September, 2023, by placing two-way quotes in compliance with the regulations set by the ADX and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The appointment aims to enhance liquidity, ensure an orderly market, and foster investor confidence in Presight AI's publicly traded shares.

Presight listed on ADX in March 2023, with an initial public offering (IPO) which was oversubscribed by 136 times in aggregate. The IPO raised proceeds of approximately US$496 million (AED1.822 billion).

Established since 2020, Presight has developed deep expertise in big data, analytics, and AI to create solutions that catalyse information and generate insights to empower customers to make impactful decisions and turn today’s biggest challenges into opportunities.

Presight worked with the Abu Dhabi Government during the COVID pandemic to setup a contact tracing and pandemic management system, supported the security and management of Dubai Expo 2020 to ensure 24 million visitors were able to attend the event safely, and partnered with Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) to provide multiple AI platforms to help drive accountability, transparency, and integrity across all Abu Dhabi Government entities.

More recently, the UAE NCEMA signed an MOU with Presight to develop a platform for an AI-driven response for humanitarian, medical, emergency and crisis situations, that will support the nation’s emergency services.

Internationally, Presight furthered national digital transformation programmes with government entities from Senegal, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the Maldives, and further enhanced the UAE’S attractiveness to FDI, and support of private sector partnerships, through an MOU with the Ministry of Economy.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight commented, “Presight is pleased to have appointed QMM as a Liquidity Provider. This agreement will enhance trading dynamics, ensuring our investors benefit from seamless trading experiences resulting in a more attractive stock.”

Magdi Shannon, CEO of QMM said: "We are pleased to collaborate with a forward-thinking entity like Presight AI. Our shared vision for stable, transparent, and efficient markets will undoubtedly benefit investors and reinforce confidence in the ADX trading ecosystem."

QMM was launched in 2020 to enhance liquidity on ADX listed securities. The company plays an active role in boosting liquidity and improving market quality, to encourage greater participation in trading activity on ADX.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Shannon Senegal Maldives Mauritania Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange March September 2020 Market Event All From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group shortlists three groups for ‘Logistics Unleashed’ compet ..

6 minutes ago
 Sultan of Oman receives Sharjah Ruler in Muscat

Sultan of Oman receives Sharjah Ruler in Muscat

21 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in 9th BRICS Parliamenta ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

21 minutes ago
 UK foreign secretary calls on PM Kakar in London

UK foreign secretary calls on PM Kakar in London

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Munshid : 973 talents shine across Arab na ..

Sharjah Munshid : 973 talents shine across Arab nations

51 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Swiss ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Swiss ambassador

51 minutes ago
PHC BoC directs for special inspections of hospita ..

PHC BoC directs for special inspections of hospitals

1 hour ago
 PM encourages Pakistanis diaspora to consider SIFC ..

PM encourages Pakistanis diaspora to consider SIFC for investments

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Dutch Prime Minister discuss bil ..

UAE President and Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations and internati ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, China explore prospects for cooperation on la ..

UAE, China explore prospects for cooperation on labour and human resources devel ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy leads UAE delegation to France ..

Minister of Economy leads UAE delegation to France to develop economic partnersh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East