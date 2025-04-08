Presight Launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ For Smarter Emergency, Crisis Response
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Presight, the company specialising in big data analytics powered by artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of its comprehensive platform, "Presight LifeSaver," for smarter emergency and crisis response.
Launched during the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit, the platform combines the latest AI technologies, big data analytics, and real-time insights into a unified system that addresses the entire emergency lifecycle – from prevention and preparedness to rapid response and recovery.
Key capabilities of the Presight LifeSaver platform include the integration of emergency call centers, combining phone, app, and SMS channels into a single system. AI is used to assess the severity of emergencies and automatically dispatch the nearest available response teams using GPS.
The platform also recommends the most suitable ambulance and hospital based on availability and real-time patient needs, and tracks patient care from the incident site to the hospital using electronic records (Electronic Patient Care Reporting) and RFID wristbands.
It includes an AI-powered unified command and response console, offering a single coordination platform for police, ambulance, fire services, and first responders. It allocates resources in real-time and simulates potential scenarios to stay ahead of evolving emergencies. The platform also covers recovery and post-event analysis by automatically generating incident reports, assessing damage and losses, and offering recommendations to enhance future crisis preparedness.
With its secure multi-cloud infrastructure, Presight LifeSaver integrates devices such as drones, IoT sensors, and real-time video feeds to deliver unparalleled depth and clarity in situational awareness. The platform also features a low/no-code developer console, enabling agencies, third-party developers, and integrators to create custom mini-apps and dashboards.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025, extreme weather events are among the most severe risks over the next ten years, highlighting the critical role of AI-powered platforms like Presight LifeSaver in building resilience and protecting lives.
