Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Generative AI enabled analytics solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, is proud to announce its inaugural participation in GITEX Global, bringing its complex problem-solving, and ability to leverage data and AI to see things differently, to the biggest technology event of year.

Teaming up with parent company G42, and sister companies such as AIQ, Bayanat, and Core42, Presight's presence at GITEX promises an innovative immersive AI installation, fireside talks with industry leaders, and significant announcements of upcoming groundbreaking collaborations and partnerships.



At the show, Presight will preview its Vitruvian Omni-Analytics Solutions Suite, which, when launched, will offer a transformative approach to enterprise data analysis, and redefine human-machine interactions.



Visitors to the Presight stand, will also be able to experience how they are bringing GPT digital human solutions to life as they increasingly become part of daily lives, learn how their Emergency Response Platform supports first responders and meet Benji the Robo Dog who will engage show-goers and lure them to the company’s speaker slots and immersive demonstrations.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “GITEX Global is the world’s largest tech event, and given the theme of ‘The Year to Imagine AI in Everything’, there’s never been a more appropriate time for our involvement.

Presight equips highly-influential key decision makers with the right tools and timely information – by harnessing its power and rapidly growing range of its AI capabilities – that converts them to drivers of new age solutions that create broad and far-reaching impact.”

Presight operates in a number of core sectors, and the application of its big data analytic solutions powered by generative AI greatly benefits entities in the public services, finance, and sports, as well as priority verticals like climate, utilities, and education.

By combining the power of big data, analytics, and AI expertise, Presight catalyses information and generates previously-unidentified insight that enables every sector of every scale to solve 21st century challenges, and convert them into opportunities to enable lifelong human advancement.

Uncover what the future holds by looking through the Presight lens at GITEX Global 2023, where the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by a suite of enterprise generative AI solutions, will proudly take its place as one of the cornerstones of the G42 family at Hall 6, Stand H6 A20, offering a fresh perspective on leveraging technology for innovative solutions.

