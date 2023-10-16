Presight signs MoUs with NEC and DeepTech Engineering to add AI-enabled flood, earthquake monitoring

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) – Today at GITEX GLOBAL, Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with NEC Corporation of Japan, and DeepTech Engineering, to integrate their detection and monitoring capabilities into the Presight Emergency Response Management Platform. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government.

Under the MoUs, NEC will provide its Flood Monitor and Alarm System, which uses SAR observation and ground sensors, to monitor bodies of water in real time, and utilize analytics to predict and evaluate the flood risk.

DeepTech Engineering will provide a Seismic AI solution for early warnings such as earthquake detection. Adding these capabilities to the Presight platform will equip clients like National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) with another layer of preparedness against natural disasters to protect people in the UAE.

Announced earlier this month, the Presight Emergency Response Management Platform powered by AI , is a world-first solution developed using Presight’s expertise in smart cities and public services to create a central command solution for smart incident management. The platform combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial tools like digital twins, integrated with communications and monitoring systems.

It provides real-time information, automated responses, and other capabilities to coordinate humanitarian, emergency, medical, and citizen services during emergency incidents to increase overall city resiliency and recovery. The platform’s profound benefits can be used in countries and areas that are prone to natural disasters and can be replicated and deployed anywhere globally.

Thomas Pramotedham CEO of Presight said: “Presight has worked closely with valued clients like NCEMA to develop an exceptionally powerful solution for emergency readiness and incident response, and now with the addition of best-in-class capabilities from NEC and DeepTech Engineering we will add flood and earthquake monitoring and analysis to the platform’s capabilities. We welcome our new partners in expanding the platform, which will enable us to enhance the protection and peace of mind that it can provide to our clients and their citizens, nationally, regionally and internationally.”

Eng Mazen Jaber, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepTech, said: “DeepTech Engineering is pleased to partner with Presight to provide a Seismic AI solution for early warnings such as earthquake detection, adding these capabilities to the Presight platform will equip clients with another layer of preparedness against natural disasters to better protect their people in the event of emergency.’’