UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preventive Procedures Implemented By UAE Reflect Post-coronavirus Reality

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Preventive procedures implemented by UAE reflect post-coronavirus reality

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The set of procedures implemented by the UAE during its hosting of several events this year and its future agenda for the Expo 2020 Dubai reflect its post-coronavirus (COVID-19) reality.

Despite the dire conditions witnessed by many regions around the world resulting from the pandemic, the UAE managed to draft a road to recovery, by implementing several steps that helped it identify how to return to normalcy in several sectors.

The UAE is currently witnessing the outcomes of its proactive plans, which include enlarging the scope of beneficiaries of its vaccination campaign. The country has now vaccinated 78.11 percent of those eligible to take the vaccine and has performed over 49 million coronavirus tests.

The health and organisational protocols enforced by the UAE covering the education, health, aviation and hotel sectors have earned the world’s confidence and ensured its ability to host major international events.

Its prominent tourism stature has also been a key factor that has made it a favourite destination for major events in various sectors.

The country has hosted many global sports, economic, cultural and artistic events while the flexibility of its visa and residence procedures has made it a preferred destination for many international celebrities.

In 2021, the UAE organised several leading events, including the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the Gulfood exhibition, the UAE Tour and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The country’s international centres that specialise in hosting major events, such as the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Expo Sharjah Centre, play a key role in maintaining the country’s capacity to organise international events throughout the year.

Moreover, the UAE was ranked 11th globally and first in the Arab region in the Bloomberg index of the most resilient countries that managed the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, achieving 66.4 points in March 2021.The COVID-19 Resilience Ranking uses a wide range of data to capture where the pandemic is being handled most effectively, with the least social and economic disruption from mortality and testing rates to vaccine access and freedom of movement.

The UAE achieved this advanced rank due to the timely and strict procedures it adopted at the start of the pandemic, which efficiently countered the virus while minimally disrupting businesses and society. The death rate from the virus in the UAE is also among the lowest in the world.

Related Topics

World Sports Education UAE Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Road March Visa 2020 From Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

6 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s suppor ..

1 hour ago

Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over ..

4 minutes ago

US to Stay 'Deeply Engaged' in Afghanistan During ..

4 minutes ago

Bahrain to Close Malls, Restaurants for 2 Weeks to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.