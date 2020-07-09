UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Construction Cost Index Stable In Q1 2020: SCAD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Prices of Construction Cost Index stable in Q1 2020: SCAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Construction Cost Index, CCI, remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019 with the index at 98.0 percent in both corresponding quarters, according to official figures.

Released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, the figures showed that the CCI decreased by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The index decreased from 98.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 98.0 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Prices of ‘Manpower’ group decreased by 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019, while prices of groups of construction materials and mechanical works - A/C decreased by 2.

6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

The Construction Cost Index is an important statistical indicator for the purposes of planning and research in various disciplines.

The report covers only the relative importance of each one of the main construction groups for towers, SCAD said. It added that further development of the index will add the rest of the construction sectors, according to the construction classification used in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

3 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus deaths pass 550,000: AFP tally

14 minutes ago

Russia arrests governor over murders, sparking par ..

14 minutes ago

YouTube doesn't need to tattle on film pirates, sa ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.