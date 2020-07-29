Primary health care centres timings during Eid announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the timings of the ministry-run 28 Primary health care centres, as well as its affiliated facilities during Eid Al Adha holidays, which begin on Thursday, July 30th and continue until August 2nd.

The emergency department at all hospitals, as well as 5 health centres, will be working round the clock, including Wasit and Al Madam healthcare centres in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Manie Health centres in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Khalibiya health centre in Fujairah, while Abu Musa health centre will be operating with the on-call system throughout the day, while 11 health centres will be working on split shifts from 9 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 9 pm, except for the morning shift on the first day of Eid.

These centres are as follows; Family Health Promotion centre and Al Dhaid health centre, Sharjah, Al Hamidiya and Musheiref health centres, Ajman, Al Khazzan, Falaj Al Mualla, and Al Salamah health centres, Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Mairid and Al Jazirah Al Hamra health centres, Ras Al Khaimah, Murshid and Qidfaa health centres in Fujairah.

Muzairea health centre in Ajman and Al Raffa health centre in Umm Al Qaiwain will be open only in the morning shift on the Day of Arafah, while the working hours of the other health centres are distributed in different periods.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers, and Clinics, said, "Everything is all set to receive patients and to meet the demands the Northern Emirates population during Eid al-Adha holidays, thanks to the availability of the medical staff, medications, and supplies and equipment. This comes as part of MoHAP’s commitment to sustaining efficient and quality healthcare services, with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place."

He pointed to MoHAP’s strategy which aims at providing comprehensive and innovative healthcare services as per the best international standards and practices.