UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Primary Health Care Centres Timings During Eid Announced

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Primary health care centres timings during Eid announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the timings of the ministry-run 28 Primary health care centres, as well as its affiliated facilities during Eid Al Adha holidays, which begin on Thursday, July 30th and continue until August 2nd.

The emergency department at all hospitals, as well as 5 health centres, will be working round the clock, including Wasit and Al Madam healthcare centres in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Manie Health centres in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Khalibiya health centre in Fujairah, while Abu Musa health centre will be operating with the on-call system throughout the day, while 11 health centres will be working on split shifts from 9 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 9 pm, except for the morning shift on the first day of Eid.

These centres are as follows; Family Health Promotion centre and Al Dhaid health centre, Sharjah, Al Hamidiya and Musheiref health centres, Ajman, Al Khazzan, Falaj Al Mualla, and Al Salamah health centres, Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Mairid and Al Jazirah Al Hamra health centres, Ras Al Khaimah, Murshid and Qidfaa health centres in Fujairah.

Muzairea health centre in Ajman and Al Raffa health centre in Umm Al Qaiwain will be open only in the morning shift on the Day of Arafah, while the working hours of the other health centres are distributed in different periods.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers, and Clinics, said, "Everything is all set to receive patients and to meet the demands the Northern Emirates population during Eid al-Adha holidays, thanks to the availability of the medical staff, medications, and supplies and equipment. This comes as part of MoHAP’s commitment to sustaining efficient and quality healthcare services, with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place."

He pointed to MoHAP’s strategy which aims at providing comprehensive and innovative healthcare services as per the best international standards and practices.

Related Topics

Holidays Ajman Sharjah Split July August Family All From Best

Recent Stories

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

9 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

16 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Oman&#039;s Sultan exchange Eid ..

46 minutes ago

SAPM on Health Zafar Mirza resigns on public criti ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.