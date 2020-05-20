UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Albania Thanks Mohamed Bin Zayed For UAE's Support To His Country

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:45 AM

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed for UAE's support to his country

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Prime Minister of Albania Edvin Rama has sent a message of sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressing his gratitude to the UAE's support for his country.

On May 15th, the United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to Albania. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message, the Albanian premier recalled the support sent by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan 20 years ago for hundreds of thousands of war refugees who were crossing Albanian borders to escape ethnic cleansing.

"We were fascinated at that time by such a great expression of solidarity towards our brothers and sisters, escaping the butchery," he said in the message.

"A few days ago again, the man, who many know as MBZ, sent a plane with medical aid to help Albania deal with the COVID-19 crisis, something that we did not even ask. I don’t know how can I tell this? Beyond the considerable material support, I wish to express my deepest gratitude and I wish him and the people of UAE all the best that God can provide to him and his people," he concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

