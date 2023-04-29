UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Of Azerbaijan Meets With FIA President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) BAKU, 29th April, 2023 (WAM) – Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of the International automobile Federation (FIA),Mohammed Ben Sulayem, on the sidelines of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which concluded recently in Azeri capital, Baku.

The successful holding of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was emphasised at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on the work done to improve road safety and improve road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The prospects of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the FIA were also discussed.

