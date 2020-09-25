UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Greece, Abdullah Bin Zayed Review Regional Developments, Advancing Cooperation

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, have reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations across all fronts.

This came as the Greek premier received the UAE top diplomat and his accompanying delegation in the presence of the Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, at a meeting that discussed ways of accelerating cooperation in areas of science & technology, food & water security, renewable energy and oil, with the two sides reiterating their countries' determination to establish a robust strategic partnership across all fields.

The two sides also deliberated the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to a number of issues of concern, notably the situation in Libya and Iran.

The global fight against COVID-19 and ways pf strengthening international efforts to secure a vaccine to the diseases featured high during the meeting.

The recently signed UAE-Israeli Peace Accord and its role in establishing security and stability in the region were reviewed as well during the meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Greek leaders the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further prosperity and progress to Greece.

The Greek premier reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders and underlined the importance of Sheikh Abdullah's visit in fostering the friendship ties between the two nations.

Attending the meeting was Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

