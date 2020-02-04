UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Of Greece Visits Wahat Al Karama

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:15 PM

Prime Minister of Greece visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, Mitsotakis was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Later, he went on a tour of the monument and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values. He was accompanied by the ambassadors of the two countries along with senior officials of the visiting delegation.

At the end of the tour, Mitsotakis wrote in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Greece Court

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

46 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

46 minutes ago

Pakistan-South Africa have great potential for mut ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.