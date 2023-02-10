Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, and his accompanying delegation visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as part of his official visit to the UAE.

The Iraqi Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation commenced the tour by visiting the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his fine qualities and wise approach that established the culture of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among various nations worldwide.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the Iraqi Prime Minister on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations.

They also learned about the mosque's history, its collection, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, he was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. The first is titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture. The other is a copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.