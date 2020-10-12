UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Mon 12th October 2020

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as part of his visit to the UAE. He was accompanied by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi.

The Kazakh Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation visited the tomb of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where they recalled his rich legacy and wise vision for peace, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples of the world.

They were briefed by Dr.Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, openness to other cultures, and the true essence of islam.

At the end of the visit, Dr. Al Obaidli presented the Kazakh Prime Minister with a copy of two of the Centre’s distinctive publications titled "Spaces of Light" that showcases the winning photographs in "Spaces of Light" photography award and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The Grand Mosque is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and enjoys support and the follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to represent a cultural and intellectual platform formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values. It serves as an Iconic masterpiece reflecting the concepts and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, deeply rooted in the sentiment of the nation, and constitutes an extension of the doctrines of the tolerant Islamic religion, and the core values that form UAEs national identity.

