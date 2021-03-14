UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan Visits Wahat Al Karama

Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, visited this Sunday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, Askar Mamin was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards his Excellency went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was terminated by a word written by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

