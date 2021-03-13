UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Kyrgyzstan Receives Delegation From Zayed Foundation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan receives delegation from Zayed Foundation

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) Ulukbek Maripov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, has received Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, along with his accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed cooperative relations, following the laying of the foundation stone of the Islamic Academy in Tokmok, Northern Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Al Ameri presented a brief overview of the foundation, which was started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and who set the goals for its aid work inside and outside the country in education, health, and other fields, as well as encouraging scientific research.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the UAE for the humanitarian projects and programmes it is implementing in his country, praising its work to establish the Islamic Academy.

The academy will operate 10 classes in the 5,000-square metre building, at a cost of US$5 million. It will offer graduate and postgraduate courses and establish a charity endowment to ensure its future financial continuity.

