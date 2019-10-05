UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Lebanon In UAE On Sunday

Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Prime Minister of Lebanon in UAE on Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Al Hariri will start a two-day official visit to the UAE on Sunday, October 6, during which he is set to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Lebanese premier will also participate in the UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference, to be held in the UAE capital on Monday in the presence of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and a number of ministers and state officials.

Al Hariri will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising six ministers in addition to the Governor of the Banque du Liban – Central Bank of Lebanon - and 50 bankers and economists.

The conference will explore prospects for accelerating exchange of expertise and cooperation across a number of Primary sectors.

