Prime Minister of Netherlands visits Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, today welcomed Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This visit not only underscores the deepening diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands but also symbolises a steadfast commitment to fostering stronger collaboration on various fronts.

Moderated by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, the Academy hosted a discussion with the Dutch Prime Minister, bringing together a diverse audience that included employees and students. During this engaging conversation, significant subjects were explored and students actively shared their perspectives on pressing global issues, with a particular emphasis on the importance of empowering youth and engaging them in addressing urgent challenges, ultimately working toward the goals of sustainable development and enhancing societal well-being.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri commented, “This visit underscores the diplomatic ties between the UAE and the Netherlands, emphasising the importance of international cooperation and diplomacy in addressing global challenges, promoting international peace, and driving economic prosperity.

”

“AGDA students had an opportunity to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Rutte, focusing on diverse subjects, including the paramount importance of bilateral diplomacy in advancing mutual benefits between nations. The Prime Minister's insights and experiences positively resonated with AGDA’s aspiring diplomats," he added.

The visit of the Dutch Prime Minister to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is part of an ongoing series of official diplomatic visits hosted by AGDA throughout the year. These visits aim to provide students enrolled in various academic programmes with valuable opportunities to engage with distinguished politicians and diplomats from across the globe. In this context, students gain a unique chance to bolster their skills, broaden their understanding of current developments and pressing issues, and actively contribute to international dialogue.