Prime Minister of Romania receives Abdullah bin Zayed

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

In the meeting during Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Romania, while exchanging their opinions on several regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah also conveyed the wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for greater advancement and prosperity of Romania.

Dancila asked Sheikh Abdullah to convey her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as her wishes for greater development and prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE is looking forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Romania and improving the overall cooperation to benefit their peoples.

Dancila welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, while affirming its key role in strengthening the bilateral relations between their countries.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania.