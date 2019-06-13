UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Of Romania Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

Prime Minister of Romania receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Romanian capital, Bucharest

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

In the meeting during Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Romania, while exchanging their opinions on several regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah also conveyed the wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for greater advancement and prosperity of Romania.

Dancila asked Sheikh Abdullah to convey her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as her wishes for greater development and prosperity of the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE is looking forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Romania and improving the overall cooperation to benefit their peoples.

Dancila welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, while affirming its key role in strengthening the bilateral relations between their countries.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Bucharest Romania

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

35 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

35 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

36 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

36 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.