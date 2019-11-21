Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, UAE government delegation discuss strategic partnership between UAE, Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, discussed, with a UAE government delegation, led by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, ways developing the strategic partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan in the area of government modernisation.

Aripov praised the developing partnership between the two countries and their achievements in the area of government modernisation, as well as the efforts of their working teams.

Al Gergawi lauded the UAE’s partnership with Uzbekistan’s government, stressing that the UAE government is keen to reinforce its international partnerships to improve government work.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, along with officials from both countries.

The meeting addressed ways of reinforcing the partnership between the two countries, to achieve success in the development and launch of joint initiatives. It also discussed the implementation of strategic partnership initiatives that comprise 20 pillars and 130 initiatives and projects.