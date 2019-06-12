Prime Minister of Yemen visits Wahat Al Karama

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr Maeen Abdulmalik, visited Tuesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements

Upon his arrival, the minister was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony before laying a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

He visited Wahat Al Karama along with his accompanying delegation and Yemeni’s Ambassador to the UAE, Fahad Saeed Al Menhali.

During the tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections of the landmark, which embodies the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by the Prime Minister of Yemen in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.