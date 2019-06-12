UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Of Yemen Visits Wahat Al Karama

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:15 AM

Prime Minister of Yemen visits Wahat Al Karama

Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr Maeen Abdulmalik, visited Tuesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr Maeen Abdulmalik, visited Tuesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, the minister was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony before laying a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

He visited Wahat Al Karama along with his accompanying delegation and Yemeni’s Ambassador to the UAE, Fahad Saeed Al Menhali.

During the tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections of the landmark, which embodies the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by the Prime Minister of Yemen in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

133 held for selling substandard pesticides, ferti ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Wardens directed to take strict action against wro ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner RTO Hyderabad calls upon busine ..

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in inauguration of new President ..

11 minutes ago

Week long poultry training programme to start on J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.