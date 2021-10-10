UrduPoint.com

Prince Albert II Of Monaco Congratulates UAE On Successful Opening Of Expo 2020

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Monaco Pavilion’s mini version in the European Principality has been officially inaugurated, with His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, marking the occasion together.

In a virtual conversation conducted via interactive booths – one in the Monaco Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, and the other at the Monaco ‘Mini’ Pavilion in Port Hercules – HSH Prince Albert II congratulated Al Hashemy on the successful Opening Ceremony of Expo 2020 and completion of its first week. She expressed her gratitude for Monaco and all participating countries for their commitment to the World Expo, highlighting the need for collaboration in order to make progress on urgent priorities such as sustainability.

The mini pavilion offers augmented reality headsets that allow visitors in Monaco to experience all areas of their country’s a gem-like, polygonal pavilion – inspired by the 'Rock of Monaco' – in Dubai.

Samira Jawhar, Director, Monaco Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, explained that the pavilion at Expo reflects an important environmental message, with solar panels on its exterior powering the building throughout the six-month mega-event. Spanning an area of 1,700sqm and extending to a height of 12m, the pavilion provides a comprehensive introduction to the city of Monaco, including its tourism and business opportunities.

It has welcomed visitors of different ages and nationalities since opening, Jawhar said, with visitors particularly interested in Monaco’s research and technology, as well as its environment and architectural initiatives.

