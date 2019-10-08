Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting entrepreneurship, promoting traditional Emirati handicrafts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has hailed the Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development for supporting entrepreneurship and promoting traditional Emirati handicrafts.

Prince Andrew's remarks came as he visited the KFED's HQ today in Abu Dhabi, where he was welcomed by Chairman Hussain Jassim Al Nowais.

During his visit, the Duke of York, who is the Founder of the Pitch@Palace initiative, was briefed on the KFED's continuing move to support the development of small and medium enterprises in the UAE, including its Sougha programme, aimed towards supporting the creation of local Emirati handicrafts.

Prince Andrew praised the strong partnership that the KFED has maintained with the Pitch@Palace initiative and commended the fund for its advanced capabilities, rich resources and highly skilled personnel, which are important drivers in spreading the spirit of leadership and promoting a culture of creativity among today's youth.

Prince Andrew is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the closing ceremony of the third edition of the Pitch@Palace UAE edition, which will take place on 9th October, 2019, at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Meanwhile, Al Nowais shared the KFED's achievements, including its success in increasing the importance of entrepreneurship across today's younger generation of Emiratis.

He pointed out that KFED has helped in fulfilling the financing, technical and training needs of local entrepreneurs, resulting in them being able to start their promising projects.

He also said that under the direction and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the KFED has been able to share its knowledge and experience with other countries, including the provision of key funding and technical support to 20 countries in the Europe, Asia and Africa regions During the visit, Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO, KFED, briefed Prince Andrew on the aims and objectives of the fund, explaining that the KFED provides integrated and comprehensive programmes that meet the needs and requirements of entrepreneurs.

Aisha Al Yousif, General Manager of the Sougha Establishment, spoke about the establishment's programmes, which are aimed at reviving the UAE's rich culture and heritage.

Prince Andrew was later accompanied by Al Nowais and several senior officials of the KFED to view and inspect some of the products created by the Sougha Establishment.