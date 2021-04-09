LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, has died at age 99.

A statement posted on the royal family's website Friday morning said that it is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, this morning at Windsor Castle.