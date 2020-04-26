Private sector companies contribute to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 26th April 2020 (WAM) - Private sector companies in Dubai are continuing to show their commitment to supporting the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19. Their contributions have ranged from financial to logistical aid including medical, electronic and other crucial supplies aimed at mitigating the effects of the outbreak.

In the latest contribution to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Intercoil International, Al Rams Trading Company and PAN Emirates made donations to support people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Intercoil International donated 400 beds for free and has offered discounts on mattresses. Meanwhile, Al Rams Trading Company donated 250 fridges and Pan Emirates donated beds and sofas for use in buildings dedicated to the care of COVID-19 patients.

The donations aim to enhance efforts to combat the pandemic and protect the health of citizens and residents. The contributions are also part of an integrated logistics plan to secure the needs of the most affected segments in the community.

The contributions reflect the close cooperation between the private sector and various community institutions to achieve sustainable development. It also reflects the commitment of companies to fulfill their social responsibility and their keenness to support humanitarian initiatives in the UAE.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department praised the response of the private sector as well as private-public sector cooperation to support the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, which is aligned with the directives of the leadership to support humanitarian work.