Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The Producer price Index increased to 124.6 points in Q2 2019, a growth of 6.6 percent from 116.9 points in the same period last year, according to the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi.

The key activity that recorded an increase in the IPI during the second quarter of 2019 compared with the second quarter of 2018, was ‘Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.’ for which the production quantity increased by 99.3 percent while contributing 55.2percent to the overall increase in the IPI.

In the light of the rapid economic and social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, production indices and indicators are considered key tools that express changes in the volumes of industrial and commercial production and services .These indices are also considered important economic indicators that provide accurate data to decision makers, economists, researchers , policy makers and other users of official statistics.

During Q2 - 2019 compared with Q2- 2018, the group ‘Manufacture of electrical equipment’ for which the production quantity increased by 26.9 percent, contributed 17.2 percent to the overall growth. The ‘Manufacture of basic metals’ for which the production quantity increased by 42.7 percent, contributed 13.3 percent in the same period.

The key activity that recorded a decrease in its quantity, during the second quarter of 2019 compared with Q1 - 2019 was the ‘Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products’ for which quantity produced decreased by 25.5 percent, while contributing 119.1 percent to the overall change.

During Q2 - 2019 compared with the first quarter of 2019, production quantities for the group ‘Manufacture of food products’ decreased by 30.6 percent and contributed 4.1percent to the overall decrease.