Production commences on first IMO Tier III compliant tug in Mediterranean

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the start of production on a new asymmetric tractor tug.

P&O Reyser will operate the 27-metre tug in the Port of Barcelona, and it will be the first tug in the Mediterranean to comply with the IMO Tier III, MARPOL Annex VI when it enters service in mid-2020.

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO and Managing Director of DP World’s Maritime Services Division, said, "At Drydocks World we are creating customised solutions to meet the new IMO 2020 standards. Currently, we are working on numerous Ballast water management system and scrubber system retrofit projects, and beginning construction on this IMO Tier III compliant tug is part of our approach to providing solutions that meet maritime regulations.

"

For his part, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, "This is yet another important delivery in the company’s customer-centric approach to innovation. Our customers demand high standards, and we always strive to exceed."

Drydocks World will carry out the detail engineering, construction, and delivery following the Lloyds Register Classification Society. The design of the tug will combine excellent manoeuvering performance, with the latest industry standards in air pollution reduction, personnel working space, and noise reduction meeting the "CAC(3)" and "ECO (No- x3)" standards.