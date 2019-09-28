UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Ramp-up At EGA’s New Al Taweelah Alumina Refinery On Track

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Production ramp-up at EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery on track

Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE, today announced a milestone at its new Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, with 600,000 tonnes of alumina produced since the company began operations at the new refinery in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE, today announced a milestone at its new Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, with 600,000 tonnes of alumina produced since the company began operations at the new refinery in April.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery is expected to produce more than one million tonnes of alumina in total by the end of 2019.

During August, average daily production of alumina was 88 per cent of Al Taweelah alumina refinery’s nameplate capacity.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery is expected to reach sustained production at nameplate capacity during the course of 2020.

Once fully-ramped up, production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery is expected to be some two million tonnes of alumina per year, enough to meet 40 per cent of EGA’s alumina needs.

Some 589 people work in the operations team at Al Taweelah alumina refinery, including seasoned experts recruited from around the world and UAE nationals trained for roles in this new industrial activity for the UAE.

Abdulla Jassem bin Kalban, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: "Ramping up production at a new alumina refinery is a complex and challenging task, and we have been preparing for the ramp-up of Al Taweelah alumina refinery since before construction began. We have a world-class team operating EGA’s alumina refinery, and they are making great progress on this journey."

Preparations to operate Al Taweelah alumina refinery took more than 500,000 hours of work.

Alumina refineries convert bauxite ore into alumina, the feedstock for aluminium smelters. EGA is importing bauxite ore to process at Al Taweelah alumina refinery from the Republic of Guinea.

EGA began production in August at Guinea Alumina Corporation, its bauxite mining project in Guinea. Bauxite from the GAC project is shipped to third party customers around the world.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery and the GAC project expand EGA’s business upstream in the aluminium value chain. The projects create new revenue streams for EGA and secure the supply of natural resources the UAE’s aluminium industry needs at competitive prices.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery was the first to be built in the UAE, and only the second in the middle East.

EGA invested some $3.3 billion to build Al Taweelah alumina refinery. The peak construction workforce was 11,542, from 20 countries. Construction took 72 million hours of work, equivalent to one person working for over 25,000 years.

The new plant contains some 9,500 instruments, 222 tanks, enough piping to stretch from Abu Dhabi to Muscat, and cabling that would reach from Abu Dhabi to Cairo. It covers an area equivalent to 200 football fields, and contains enough steel to build seven Eiffel Towers.

EGA’s aluminium is the largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2018, EGA produced more than 2.6 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium-producing nation in the world.

Related Topics

Football World Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Cairo Muscat Progress Guinea Middle East April August Gas 2018 2019 2020 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM discusses strategic partnership in g ..

19 minutes ago

Two Planes With Russian Military Technical Personn ..

23 minutes ago

Stormy Daniels wins US $ 450,000 payout over strip ..

24 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan address at UNGA widely p ..

24 minutes ago

Business community, nation proud of PM Imran Khan ..

24 minutes ago

Another Group of Belugas Loaded on Vessel for Subs ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.