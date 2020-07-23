Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) In recent years, projects related to productive families in the UAE have contributed to the economic development of an important segment of the community, who now play a major role in the country’s comprehensive development journey.

In 2019, the number of productive families in all the emirates amounted to 300, as per statistics from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

Data on the activities of productive families highlighted the fact that women represent the most active element in relevant development projects. The number of projects managed and operated by women totalled 278 projects or 92.6 percent of the total.

The statistics also showed that Fujairah ranked first in terms of the number of projects with 79 projects, followed by Sharjah with 75 projects, Dubai with 41, Ras Al Khaimah with around 36, Ajman with 33, Umm Al Qaiwain with 21, and Abu Dhabi with 15 projects.

In terms of age groups, the statistics showed that the 36 to 45 age group occupied the first position with 105 projects, followed by the 45 to 56 age group with 68, and the 25 to 35 age group with 55. The rest of the projects were distributed among the other age groups.

The Productive families' projects are social initiatives aimed at developing the country’s economic resources, by benefitting from the capacities of families working in environmental and rural industries.