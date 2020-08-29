Progress rate in upgrading three metro stations clocks 40%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that the upgrading of three stations on the Dubai Metro Red Line namely, Dubai internet City, Damac Properties, and UAE Exchange has reached 40 percent.

The improvement of stations along with the surrounding infrastructure aims to bring happiness to commuters and enhance the experience of pedestrians and cyclists, besides providing safe and smooth mobility for people of determination.

"The project works include the construction of an additional Western entrance at Dubai Internet City station and improving the link between Damac Properties station and Dubai Marina Tram station to cope with the growing number of passengers, especially during the morning and evening peak hours. An additional Eastern entrance will be built at UAE Exchange station to ease the arrival of passengers at the station.

Civil works will also be made at the Eastern and Western sides of the station’s entrances to improve the integration of transit means and the accessibility of metro stations. The work also includes the construction of pedestrian crossings, shaded rest areas, landscaping and signage," Al Tayer said.

"This project is part of a master plan to improve the infrastructure of 40 metro and marine transport stations by 2025. The plan calls for improving the link between the stations and the surrounding urban and tourist destinations in a radius of 500 metres. It also ensures safe and smooth accessibility of those areas to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. The selection of those stations was based on several criteria such as the number of passengers, number of people of determination users, population density, geographical distribution in the surrounding areas, and the number of mobility journeys between transit means," added Al Tayer.