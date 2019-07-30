Project to amplify recycling, waste segregation launched in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Bee’ah, the sustainability pioneer of the middle East, has launched a new project to enhance waste segregation and recycling practices to supplement the efforts of the company’s ongoing residential recycling programme.

In 2012, Bee’ah had launched the UAE’s first Door-to-Door Residential Recycling programme, which supplied communities with awareness kits on recycling. The new programme takes this initiative to the next level, by giving each household a green and blue bin of their own. The green bins will be used for general waste, while the blue ones will be used for recyclables. Residents will also be encouraged to attend sessions on recycling from Bee’ah experts at the community Majlis.

Stressing the importance of waste segregation and recycling, Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah’s Group CEO, said, "We have achieved a waste diversion rate of 76 percent in Sharjah, and we hope to make the emirate the region’s first zero-waste city by 2021. However, this ambition can only be realised through collective efforts, and it is very important for our community to be engaged in this progress. By helping them segregate and recycle their waste, we believe we can work together towards making our homes and city cleaner, better, and more sustainable.

"

Bee’ah will also be facilitating the disposal of heavy waste through its "You Call We Haul" offering, which allows Sharjah residents to easily discard large-sized, bulky waste such as furniture and housing appliances. The company also provides bulk bags, with a capacity of 1.5 tonnes each for the disposal of materials such as worn pots, trees, paintings, carpets, and dead bushes, as part of its Green and Bulky Waste Collection Programme.

Waste collected from the recycling bins and bulk bags will be transported to the Bee’ah Waste Management Centre. The Bee’ah waste recovery and recycling arm will process the material to ensure it is recycled, recovered, regenerated, and put back into the economy.

Residents can book the "You Call We Haul" service through the Bee’ah mobile application or call centre and choose the time and date that the material can be collected by the Bee’ah Tandeef team.

For residents availing of the Green and Bulky Waste Collection Programme, filled bulk bags should be placed at the street curb next to their homes from where they will be collected by the Tandeef team between 9:00 and 11:00 on Saturdays.