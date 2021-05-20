UrduPoint.com
Project To Rebuild Mosul’s Historic Landmarks Approaching New Phase

Thu 20th May 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The project, supported and financed by the UAE, to rebuild the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Hour and Al Tahira Church is approaching a new phase, as the city of Mosul, Iraq, is close to regaining its historic and cultural significance as a beacon of tolerance and human coexistence.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE and the Iraqi Government are participating in an exhibition showcasing the project, under the patronage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and on the sidelines of the 17th Venice Biennale of Architecture, which will take place from 22nd May to 21st November, 2021.

The UNESCO joint commission responsible for restoring the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Hour and Al Tahira Church will decide, on 6th May, the future steps for restoring these key three landmarks in Mosul.

The project, supported by the UAE, aims to restore and rebuild historic landmarks in Mosul, most notably the Great Mosque and its famous Al-Hadba Minaret measuring 45 metres in height, which were built over 840 years ago.

The UAE is keen to strengthen its ties with UNESCO and support its activities, initiatives and programmes, to benefit the world’s peoples and promote the values of compassion, peace and tolerance. The UAE is the sixth leading donor to UNESCO and finances many local, regional and global projects.

The current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the commission’s fifth meeting to be held online, with the attendance of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Dr. Hassan Nadhem, Iraqi Minister of Culture, Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO, and representatives of relevant local authorities.

