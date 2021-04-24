Project with 60 % completion entitled to power connection: SEWA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the reduction of the completion rate required to submit the approval files for the electrical executive plans for the new buildings (Shop Drawing) to 60 percent instead of 75 percent.

Electricity contractors can now submit the approval files for the operational plans according to the new percentage while delivering the best services for customers and speedy completion of the procedures for connecting electricity services to buildings, whether residential, commercial, industrial, governmental or agricultural.

Maryam Obaid bin Hashem, from SEWA, indicated that the decision is in the interest of customers, the authority and the strategic partners, and the full project will be completed within the specified time for the delivery of services.

She added that requests are received by e-mail msd.electronic@sewa.gov.ae in line with digital transformation and in implementation of precautionary measures. The procedures and documents required for these services have been facilitated and the period for the transaction in the absence of remarks on the plans and payment of fees does not exceed two working days, with approvals being sent on e-mail.

She indicated that e-mail msd@sewa.gov.ae has been allocated to respond to any inquiries from customers for the details and complete all their procedures quickly. A qualified and trained specialist work team will respond quickly and efficiently to inquiries, she added.